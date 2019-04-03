|
Frank R. Surrena, 74, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, on Monday, April 1, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on October 24, 1944, a son of Katherine "Kay" Gallo Surrena Sornberger and the late Robert G. Surrena.
Frank graduated from Academy High School in 1962 and went on to be stationed in Iran while serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Gannon University in 1975 after earning a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Frank worked at GE for over 30 years before retiring in 2002, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed cars, especially restoring his 1967 Chevelle, vacationing with his grandchildren, and was always willing to help his children with anything they needed.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Hubert "Hugh" Sornberger, who helped raise Frank from a young age; and a nephew, Glenn C. Surrena.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, with whom he would've celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 12th, Patricia Sexauer Surrena; two daughters, Laurie Kubaney and Dr. Michelle Williams and her husband, John, all of Erie; three grandchildren, Kayla Sharp and her husband, Thomas, Cortlen Williams, and Sophie Williams; two great-grandchildren, Evalynne Barker and Tessa Sharp; two brothers, Chuck Surrena and his wife, Coleen, of Waterford, and Steven Sornberger of Erie; his dear aunt, Ruby Snyder and her husband, Ken, of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Because You Care, 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426, or to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary, 5439 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.
