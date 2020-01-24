|
Frank Romba Jr., 86, of Erie, died peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Frank was born on April 26, 1933, to Frank and Julia (Zaleski) Romba, in McKean, Pa., and lived on the family farm his entire life, and attended school in McKean.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and deployed with the 936th Field Artillery Battalion to Korea. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1955 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
Upon returning home, he began working at Hayes Manufacturing (a Zurn Company) for over 30 years as a shipping and receiving clerk, then at Uniflow Manufacturing and Techno until his retirement. Frank was as avid farmer known fondly by family and friends as "the Frog." He enjoyed the outdoors, especially cutting wood and working on the farm taking care of the livestock, tending to crops and making hay. Most of all, he enjoyed planting his prize garden every spring full of vegetables. He'd often be seen driving his Chevy pick up down the country roads distributing his bounty of fresh vegetables and fruits to neighbors, friends and shut ins. He routinely attended all of the County Fairs and especially loved the tractor and truck pulls. He was a generous man with a kind soul who loved his family deeply and will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Francis Ushers Club.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Rebecca; a son, Andrew (Arleen); sister, Berdina Jaskiewicz; grandchildren, Jessica (Louis), Darrel, Hallie and Stefanie (Brandon); two great-grandchildren, Ben and Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthina Jane Romba; a stepson, Duane Hulbert; sisters, Mary Cyparski and Jenny Romba; brothers, Theodore, Zigmond, Stanley, Steve, Leo, Joseph and Raymond; his best friend and coffee buddy, George Pencille; and his beloved dog, Smokie.
The family would like extend their sincere appreciation to all the staff in every department at St. Marys Asbury Ridge for their kindness, care and compassion to Frank during his illness. The family would also like to thank Dr. Richard Petrulla, his UPMC Cardiologist and his staff, along with the team at the UPMC CHF Clinic for their care of Frank.
Per Frank's wishes, no calling hours will be observed.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506.
