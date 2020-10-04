1/
Frank Scheu
Frank Scheu, age 89, of Erie, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born April 9, 1931 in Canton Ohio.

He moved to Erie in 1947, and worked for Lord Corporation. Frank's passions were listening to music, especially banjos, old cars, and household projects.

He was preceded in death by his son, Frank L. Scheu, former wife, Janice Veneziano, and wife, Joah Scheu.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Connie and Sandy, and his sons, Clifford and Terry. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Neil, Glen, Sarah, Randy, Nicole, Cliff, Jennifer, and Michael, several great-grandchildren, and his sister, June Alborn.

A celebration of life service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie.

Memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or National Federation of the Blind NFB.org" target="_blank">(NFB.org), 1500 Walnut St. #200, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
