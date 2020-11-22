Frank Thomas Sowieralski, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 19, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va.
He was born on November 27, 1927 in Erie to Jan and Jadwiga Sowieralski. He attended Holy Trinity and St. Stan's schools. Frank attended Tech Memorial High School for one year before leaving to help support his family during World War II. At Tech, he played football and despite his small stature, was told he was good enough to play for Notre Dame, igniting a life-long love for all things Notre Dame. Years later, Frank returned to Tech and secured his diploma.
On April 3, 1948, Frank married Ann Kirin and was happily married to her for 45 years until her death in 1993. Their union produced a son, Michael Francis (wife Debbie) and a daughter, Donna Sowieralski Heaps (partner William Angelo) and grandchildren Bethany (David) Shapiro, Frank Sowieralski, who was named for him, and Robert and Michael Sowieralski.
On June 29, 1996, Frank married Marilyn Senz Holmstrom and is survived by her family to include her son, Glenn Holmstrom and his daughter Laurie Reynolds, Marilyn's daughter, Karen Holmstrom Hess and her daughter Maggie Hess who affectionately called him her Dzia Dzia. Frank and Marilyn's happy 24 years of marriage became complicated in the last year by very serious health problems for both of them. Through it all they always managed to laugh with each other and say, "I Love You".
As a young father, Frank often took his family swimming and ice skating at Presque Isle and he even made an ice rink in the backyard of their home on East 33rd Street. There were also tobogganing adventures, trips to roller skating rinks and tag football games in the street with kids from the neighborhood joining in and calling him Mr. S. or Uncle Frank. All of these adventures often included Frank's nieces and nephews.
When his son played Little League boys' baseball, Frank coached his team and then continued coaching long after his son was done playing. He once helped lead his team to the city championship and was later honored as "Coach of the Year". Following that, he continued for many years as the Commissioner for the Lincoln League.
As an adult, Frank had been a member of St. John's, Our Lady of Mt Carmel and finally, Our Lady of Peace Church. He served as an usher at OLMC & OLP. He and his wife Marilyn enjoyed many dinners with his fellow ushers and their wives ("The Ushers Group") after Saturday evening mass at OLP.
He loved bowling and golfing and even scoring a hole in one. Frank was a member of Elks Lodge #67 where he enjoyed playing Trivia and Bocce. Frank and his fellow group of ushers from OLP also gladly delivered Christmas baskets on behalf of the Elks. He was also a long-suffering Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.
Frank worked at Perry Plastics and then AMSCO, retiring from there in 1989. He spent many winters in Florida with Ann and then later with Marilyn. In later years, Frank and Marilyn (and occasionally their children) spent time at Presque Isle Downs where Frank would try to figure out who was going to win the horse races and often getting it right. Throughout his life, he was interested in World War II memorabilia and this past August he visited the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach while living with his granddaughter Bethany and grandson-in-law David. Frank was an animal lover and thoroughly loved all of his grand-dogs, -cats and -fish.
During his final few weeks, Frank was lovingly cared for by Bethany and David in their Virginia home and had formed a special bond with Crinthia Smith-Hart, (the "Papa Whisperer" ) who was an extended member of the family while assisting in Frank's care.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Ann, Frank was preceded in death by his brothers Adam and Edward Sowieralski, Joseph and Stanley (Lefty) Sawyer, sisters Helen Sowieralski (who died in infancy) , Gertrude Rutkowski Kennedy, Anne Wasieleski, Sophie Formanski and Clara Wysocki.
Besides those previously mentioned, Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, visitation will be private. Frank's children invite friends to a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be private at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555, East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 or the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
