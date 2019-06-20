|
|
Mr. Frank Toomey, age 64, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on October 22, 1954, a son of the late William Henry and Doris Marie Hecker Toomey.
Mr. Toomey was a graduate of McDowell High School, in the class of 1973. He worked for LORD Corporation for over 33 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 0773 and the ABATE motorcycle Alliance. In his free time, you could find him riding his Harley, fishing, hunting, playing golf and following all the Cleveland sports teams. He loved traveling to Arizona, Las Vegas, and Virginia Beach. Frank was a jack of all trades; there was nothing too big or small for him to accomplish. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Toomey was preceded in death by father-in-law Gerald Blum and siblings Jean Minor, Sharon Toomey and William Toomey, III.
Mr. Toomey is survived by his wife of 45 years Darlene K. (Blum) Toomey, sons Frank F. Toomey, Jr. and Joshua Toomey (Samantha), grandchildren Autumn, Merik, Benjamin, and Chloe, and siblings Ron Toomey, Terry Toomey (Shawnel), and Jeannette Brown (Jim). He will also be remembered by his sisters-in-law Cheri Hawk (Roger), and Jackie Reidhead (Warren) and mother-in-law Marilyn Blum (Dick Soderlund) and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, Erie, on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 8 p.m. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Toomey's name to 2115 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to VNA Hospice, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 20, 2019