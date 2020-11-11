Frank W. Saunders, age 84, of Millcreek passed peacefully over the weekend, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 1935, a son of the late Wallace and Marjorie (Vallely) Saunders.
Frank worked until very recently as a self-employed contractor and he was a former co-owner of CarLynne Enterprises in Harborcreek, Pa. He was a hardworking and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Frank was raised in Eastern Ontario and spent his summers at the family cottage at the Mississippi Lake in Lanark County. This upbringing fostered his love for everything outdoors, especially, fishing, boating, and hunting. Family was especially important to him and he will be fondly remembered for his wisdom, patience and the joy he found in telling a good story. Frank was also a proud member of American Legion Post 742, Fairview, Pa.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, George Saunders, Barbara Graham, Lois Smith, Donald Saunders, and Doug Saunders.
Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynnette L. (Moran) Saunders; his children, Mark Saunders, wife Evelyn of Erie, Nadine Carlson, husband Dean of Erie, Matthew Saunders of Mooresville, NC, and Michael Saunders, wife Maria of Erie; grandchildren, Nathan Carlson, wife Catherine, Lea Saunders, Alexander Saunders and Sophia Saunders. He is also survived by a great-granddaughter Emma Lou Carlson and many beloved nieces and nephews.
All gatherings in remembrance of Frank will be responsibly social distanced so all may comfortably attend. Friends are invited to call on Friday, November 13th at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, Pa., from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 2801 West Sixth Street, Erie, Pa., on Saturday, November 14th at 12 p.m. The mass can be viewed by going to www.stjudeapos.org
and clicking on the livestream feed. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In keeping with Frank's love of the outdoors, Memorials may be made to S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA, 16508.
