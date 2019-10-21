Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Frank W. Smith


1937 - 2019
Frank W. Smith Obituary
Frank W. Smith, 81, formerly of Greene Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Forestview Skilled Nursing Center. He was born in Erie on November 5, 1937 a son of the late Guy and Elsie (Stainbrook) Smith.

Frank graduated from Academy High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for 30 years before retirement. He worked at Firestone Tire Company and then went on to work as a security guard at G.E. for 25 years. He attended First Alliance Church and was a member of the Kuhl Hose Company and the Greene Township Lions Club for 35 years, holding various positions with each organization. He was District Governor with the Lions Club from 2007-2008, a two-time recipient of the Greene Township Citizen of the Year, and built many ramps for the handicapped. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Smith; five brothers, Clyde, Roy, Earl, Robert, and Ray Smith; and one sister, Marie Taylor.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne M. Eicher Zeitler Carder Smith; one daughter, Sue Carrara and her husband, Kim, of Erie; two sons, Gary Smith and his wife, Dana, of Tennessee, and Frank Smith, Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Colorado; one sister, Elsie Mae Sparks and her husband, Gary, of South Carolina; one brother, Charles Smith and his wife, Norma, of Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the -Greater PA Chapter, 110 W. 10th St., Erie, 16501 or the Greene Township Lions Club, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie, 16509.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 21, 2019
