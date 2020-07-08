1/1
Frank Wasielewski
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Wasielewski, age 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on September 6, 1951, to the late Joseph E. and Lillian (Nitkiewicz) Wasielewski.

Frank retired as a welder from GE and was a member of the Sons of Lake Erie. He enjoyed fishing and was proud of his military service in the Navy.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Clair Vance, and brother-in-law, Martin Karpik.

He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jim Wasielewski (Lisa Richter) of Erie, daughter, Julia Scott (James) of Pittsburgh, brother, Joseph Wasielewski (Anne) of Stow, Ohio, sisters, Kathleen Karpik and Marilyn Fischer of Erie, three grandchildren, James Tyler Wasielewski, Gianna Pieree Wasielewski, and Mika Scott, and his many nieces and nephews, Joshua, Courtney, Kevin, Stephen, Jeffrey, Michael, Greg, Joanne, Karen, Carla, Tim, Sherry, Debbie, John, Chris, Joseph, and Phoebe.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends may also attend services virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/.

Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with military honors.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
07:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Burial
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Frank was a good friend to me. We would go out on his boat and have a lot of laughs and many good times!
He was there for me when I needed help. May he Rest In Peace.
My sincere sympathies to Jim and loved ones.
Ruth Hansen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved