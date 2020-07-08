Frank Wasielewski, age 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on September 6, 1951, to the late Joseph E. and Lillian (Nitkiewicz) Wasielewski.
Frank retired as a welder from GE and was a member of the Sons of Lake Erie. He enjoyed fishing and was proud of his military service in the Navy.
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Clair Vance, and brother-in-law, Martin Karpik.
He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Jim Wasielewski (Lisa Richter) of Erie, daughter, Julia Scott (James) of Pittsburgh, brother, Joseph Wasielewski (Anne) of Stow, Ohio, sisters, Kathleen Karpik and Marilyn Fischer of Erie, three grandchildren, James Tyler Wasielewski, Gianna Pieree Wasielewski, and Mika Scott, and his many nieces and nephews, Joshua, Courtney, Kevin, Stephen, Jeffrey, Michael, Greg, Joanne, Karen, Carla, Tim, Sherry, Debbie, John, Chris, Joseph, and Phoebe.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends may also attend services virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
.
Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with military honors.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.