Franklyn S. Kelch, 84 years old, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
Mr. Kelch was born in Girard, Pennsylvania, on January 30, 1935, and made his home in Elyria for most of his life.
He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. As a young man, he apprenticed in the Tool and Die trade, and started a business out of his garage that eventually became Kelch Manufacturing. Mr. Kelch successfully operated his Elyria based company for many years until his retirement several months ago. A life member of Am Vets 32, and a member of the American Legion, the Elyria Moose, and the VFW Post 1079, he enjoyed hunting and golfing. Mr. Kelch was a charter captain, and earlier in his life, ran a successful fishing charter business out of Port Clinton, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, JoAnn (nee Bright); five children, Frank Kelch, Jim (Kim) Kelch of Las Vegas, Debra (Michael) Girbino of Mayfield, Ohio, Frank (Michelle) Kelch of Elyria and Michael (Jennifer) Kelch of Covington, Kentucky; two stepchildren, Donnie (Tina) Phares of Cypress, Texas and Darrin (Justina) Phares of Elyria; 18 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. One sister, Barbara (Leonard) Toy, of Erie, also survives.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Leslie; and his parents, Lester and Mildred (nee Steinle) Kelch.
Friends will be received at the Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland Street, Elyria, Ohio, on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. with the Reverend Chuck Behrens officiating. The VFW Post 1079 will provide full military honors at the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2019