Fred Allen Hetrick, 79, of Harborcreek, Pa., formally of Coolspring, Pa., passed on Friday, June 26, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born on May 12, 1941, in Coolspring, Pa., son of the late David (1896-1964) and Florence (1897-1986) (Lingenfelter) Hetrick.
He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Donna Darlene (Stormer) Hetrick, and two sons, Larry, of Juliette, Ga., and Gerald (Lisa), of Erie.
Fred grew up as the youngest in a large, downstate family with two sisters and nine brothers. He graduated from Punxsutawney Area Senior High School in 1959. Shortly thereafter, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years as an aircraft mechanic in the states and Japan. He was awarded multiple honors including Ribbons for Good Conduct, Longevity, Presidential Outstanding Unit, Small Arms Expert and a Medal for Good Conduct. After honorable discharge, he worked as an industrial painter in Akron, N.Y., and manufactured brick at Hanley Brick Company in Summerville, Pa. He worked as a machinist, an inspector, and multiple other jobs at General Electric Locomotive in Erie for 30 years until his much desired retirement in 1996.
While attending Coolspring Elementary School, a two room schoolhouse, he met his future wife, Donna, whom he married on New Year's Day in 1966. They moved to Harborcreek, Pa. after the birth of their first son, Larry, where they enjoyed the peace and quiet with room to grow. Fred's pastimes included gardening, hunting, tinkering, finding those special items at auctions, garage sales and flea markets. He especially enjoyed the time he spent hunting with his father-in-law, Leonard Stormer of Summerville, Pa., and spending time at the family camp in Coolspring, Pa.
Fred should be remembered as a man of integrity and honor. He was a person that would do his best to help those in need. He was strong minded, sharp-witted with the ability to quickly crack a joke, and took things to heart. He was deeply devoted to his wife.
He is survived by his beloved wife Donna, his sons Larry and Gerald (Lisa), his grandchildren John (Alyse) Malmgren, Nicholas Troup, Bradley (Danielle) Hetrick, Amanda (Shawn) Tyma, Jason Hetrick, Laura Hetrick, great-grandchildren Kimber Hetrick, Brantley Hetrick, and Shawn Tyma, Jr., brother-in-law Jack Long, sister-in-law Marvette Hetrick, and his faithful pug Mandy.
Fred was preceded in death by an infant son Gary, in 1969, sisters Zelma Simpson and Doree Long, and brothers David, Ronald, Arnold, Raymond, Wayne, Eugene, Walter, Clay, and Clark.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring and dedicated nurses and staff of the LECOM Health Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County Hospice and of Brevillier Village in Harborcreek, Pa., with special thanks to Traci Travis, Rich Knepper, Chris Ann Youngberg, Patty Hopkins and Kathy Miller.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Christopher Singer. Following the service, full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion, Carl Neff Post #571 Military Honor Guard. To attend Fred's service virtually, please logon to www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com one hour prior and click the link which will be found in his obituary on his memorial page. Fred will be laid to rest privately at Coolspring Cemetery, Jefferson County, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society, Erie Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.