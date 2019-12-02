|
|
Fred Howard Schade, 96, of Millcreek, passed away on December 1, 2019. Born in Erie on October 22, 1923, he was the son of the late Howard Fred and Clara Wright Schade.
Mr. Schade owned and operated Schade's Heating, Cooling and Sheet Metal in Millcreek for over 35 years. He enlisted in the US Army in May 1942 and served with Darby Rangers and the First Special Services Force during WWII and was honorably discharged in October 1945. He is an honorary member of West Ridge Hose Company, having served as an active member for over 15years.
Mr. Schade was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Galvin Schade, February 28, 2007.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth (Betsy) Schmitz and her husband Donald of Fairview and his son Fred Matthew Schade of North East.
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506 handled arrangements. No calling hours were observed. Burial was private.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fairview Manor for the excellent care Fred received during the past year. The family also gratefully declines memorial donations and flowers.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2019