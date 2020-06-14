Fred Michael St. George
Fred Michael St. George, age 71, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Ft. Riley, Kan. on May 26, 1949 to the late Robert and Marie (Paduano) St. George.

Fred was a 1967 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and later earned his associates degree in accounting from Erie Business College. He was a veteran of the US Navy, where he proudly served on the aircraft carrier "Independence". He worked for Sheldon Carpets for many years. He also enjoyed traveling on road trips and enjoyed all animals, but especially his dogs.

In addition to his parents, Fred is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Lee (Ballman) St. George in 2003, three infant sons, Michael J. St. George, James J. St. George and Michael F. St. George, a sister, Patricia Kish, and a brother, Joseph J. St. George.

Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Jo (Freitas) St. George of Erie, three sisters, Romana Covatto (Armand) of Erie, Ann Banko of Erie, and Theresa Howell of Erie, one brother, Robert St. George, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Davis Cremation & Funeral Services, 2802 Sterrettania Road, Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.daviscremationservices.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
