Fred "Nik" Trimble, Jr. passed away at Oregon Health & Science University on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Nik was born in Erie County, on January 31, 1962. He was the son of his parents Audrey Lyon and Fred Trimble.
He graduated from Penn State University and worked at Vesta, Lake Oswego, Ore.
He was preceded in death by his father Fred Trimble, stepfather Raymond Lyon, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Survivors include his mom Audrey Lyon, one sister Ruth Crosby (Girard, Pa.), two brothers Jeff Trimble (Dawn) (Midlothian, Va.) and John Trimble (Stephanie) (Rainier, Ore.), nephews and nieces, and great-nephews.
No calling hours will be observed. Funeral services are by Crown Memorial Center, Tualatin.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019