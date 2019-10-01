|
Honorable Judge Fred P. Anthony, 84, of Millcreek, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 26, 1935, in Erie, Pa., to the late Frederick P. Anthony and Marion R. (Scharrer) Anthony.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David V. Anthony; and a sister, Patricia M. Lewis.
He is mourned by his family, including his loving wife of 63 years, Maureen A. (Von Hoven) Anthony; and their five children: Fred P. (Darceé) Anthony, Jr., Great Mills, Md., Sue Anthony (Joseph) Pfadt, Erie, Pa., Dr. Stephen P. Anthony, Salt Lake City, Utah, Keith P. (Kelly) Anthony, Durham, N.C., and Kevin E. (Samantha) Anthony, Leesburg, Va.; ten grandchildren: Rachel Anthony, Alexandra, Victoria and John Pfadt, Matthew, Robbi Katherine, and Lauren Anthony, Avery and Bennett Anthony, and Skylar Anthony; a sister-in-law, Rose Marie Anthony, Alexandria, Va.; many nieces and nephews; and a much-loved dog, Riley.
If this obituary was left solely to Fred, whose humility and humor were two of his defining traits, it would state simply that "he lived, he worked, he died." But there is so much more to celebrate about Fred than that. He was awarded a Ford Foundation Scholarship at the age of 17 to attend the University of Louisville, where he met the love of his life, Maureen, and earned his undergraduate and law degrees. He started his 50+ year legal career in the Air Force JAG Corp in Reno, Nev., before returning to Erie, where he went into private practice. Fred then was elected as an Erie County trial court judge following a unique campaign, in which he with the help of Maureen, his older children and many friends and volunteers, walked door-to-door across the county to meet with voters. Fred served as a judge for 43 years, much of which was devoted to working with juvenile delinquents and on dependency matters. He was instrumental in bringing in many new programs to Erie County and Pennsylvania to help juveniles and families. During his career, Fred served as the President of the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges and the Chairman of the Juvenile Court Judges' Commission and served on numerous other professional and civic boards. He felt a calling to help and serve others, whether they be a family member, friend or stranger, through his role as a judge, his 51 years as a member of St. George Catholic Church, or a chance encounter. Although he helped countless people and received many awards and recognitions for his service, he would prefer to be remembered for his deep love for and devotion to Maureen, his children, grandchildren and other family, for his many friendships, and for his unwavering faith and love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his devotion to the Holy Mother Mary. He will be deeply missed.
Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509. Burial will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Maria House Projects, 1218 French Street, #7, Erie, PA 16501, or to People for Life, P.O. Box1126, Erie, PA 16512.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 1, 2019