Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Fred W. Barringer


1943 - 2019
Fred W. Barringer Obituary
Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Fred W. Barringer, age 76, of Waterford, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in French Creek, N.Y., on June 19, 1943, a son of the late Leon and Florence Daniels Barringer.

Fred retired from GE in 2004 and enjoyed tractors, fairs and auctions.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Barringer.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Shurrager Barringer, three sons, Frederick Barringer of Erie, Andrew Barringer (Debbie) of McKean and Matthew Barringer (Samantha) of Union City, four grandchildren, Ted, Elizabeth, Isaac and April Barringer, three sisters, Leona Dailey of Harborcreek, Anna Emory (Dallas) of Bemus Point, N.Y. and Martha Roden (Jim) of Clymer, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jason Feigh officiating. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the or to the .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 23, 2019
