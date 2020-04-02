Home

Freddie W. Parker


1949 - 2020
Freddie W. Parker Obituary
Freddie W. Parker, age 71, of Wesleyville, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Rachel, W.Va., on January 13, 1949, son of the late Noah Parker and Maxine Kelly, and stepson of the late Walter Kelly.

Freddie was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Vietnam. He was employed at General Electric for 37 years until his retirement. Freddie was a 1968 graduate of Titusville High School. He loved football and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Freddie is survived by his wife, Kathy Mumford Parker; one daughter, Joy Henry (Martin) of Harborcreek; three stepdaughters, Candice Kiskadden (Andrew) of Harborcreek, Amy Major (Dale) of Lawrence Park, and Emily Wick of Erie; two brothers, Dennis Parker (Brenda) of Lancaster, Pa. and Carl Parker (Connie) of Jamestown, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Karen Byers of Yakima, Wash.; four grandchildren, Eric and Ava Kiskadden, and Ryan and Grace Major; and three nieces, Serina, Danielle and Heather Parker.

The family would like to thank the staff at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, especially Chris, Kelly, Scott and Cathy and the AseraCare Hospice for the wonderful care given to Freddie.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, private services will be held through the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to be held at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2020
