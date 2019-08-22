|
|
Frederick C. "Fritz" Horstman, age 91, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at the PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, on March 31, 1928, son of the late Herman and Frances Horstman.
Fritz was a 1948 graduate of Academy High School. He was a tool and die maker at various shops, retiring from Erie Press Systems. After retirement, he worked at Wegmans for over ten years, where he was known as "Mr. Congeniality." He also did auto body work in his spare time. Fritz was a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII.
He was a lifetime member of the Siebenbuerger and Sunflower Clubs and a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. He was active in many bowling leagues, most recently the Grandpa's Bowling League. He also enjoyed playing cards and golfing.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Cecile Weiser Horstman; children, Barbara (George) Ruf, William (Diane), Suzanne, Mark (Karen), Paul (Laura), Joseph (Diane) and Mary Beth Czerwinski (Tim Rotunda); grandchildren, William Paul Jr, Stacy, Kelly, Steven, Bryan, Kevin, Katie, Michael, Joshua, Samantha, Patrick, Maranda, Tammy, Adam, Zachary, and Noah; great-grandchildren, Chase, Sydney, Alex, Emma, Will, Abigayle, Steven, Cory, Tyler, Michael, Isabella, Benjamin, and Brandon; sister, Frances "Fran" Jones; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, Fritz was preceded in death by his brother, Herman Horstman, Jr.
Friends will be received at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 509 East 26th Street, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 will render Military Honors after the mass. Interment will be held at Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Welfare Fund, 560 East 3rd Street, Erie, PA 16507, St. Mary's Home, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, PA 16504, or Asera Care Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 22, 2019