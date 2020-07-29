Frederick F. "Fast Freddy" Safford Jr., 73, of S. Ripley, N.Y. died Saturday, July 25, 2020, peacefully, at home, with his family at his side. Fred was born October 10, 1946, to the late Frederick and Helen Morey Safford.
He grew up in S. Ripley, attended Sherman Schools and graduated from Sherman High School. Fred worked 27 years as a fork lift operator and truck driver for Welch's and Greg Nellis Trucking. He loved cars. Very mechanically minded, he enjoyed working on cars and trucks. He enjoyed attending truck pulling contests with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by seven children: Becky (Brian) Troutman of Watttsburg, Pa., Carrie (Joe) Wasielewski, of Erie, Pa., Sheila (Dale) Burlingame, of Corry, Pa., William (Casey) Safford of Findley Lake, N.Y., David (Carol) Schubert of Girard, Ohio, Elaine (Isaac) Gratto of Sherman, and Justin (Becky) Safford of S. Ripley; he is also survived by numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and his brother, James Safford of S. Ripley.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held outside in the pavilion area of the South Ripley United Methodist Church, 10008 North-East-Sherman Road, on Sunday August 2, 2020 at 3 pm. Flowers are graciously declined. Memorial contributions in Mr. Safford's name may be to Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 Fairmont Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750.
The family offers special thanks to Hospice, Amy Lindstrom, Natalie Potthoff and Fred's brother, Jim Safford for their care and devotion to Fred.
Arrangements are by David J. Dengler, Spitzer Funeral Home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.