Frederick "Fred" F. Fields, age 86, of Erie, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. Born in Erie, on March 28, 1933, he was a son of the late Benjamin and Goldie (Dunn) Fields.
Fred was a carpet installer for Baumann Brother's Carpetowne for over 40 years, retiring in 1996.
He was longtime parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Church. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council 278 and was a 4th degree member. Fred enjoyed camping at the Family Affair Campground in North East and treasured electric trains.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise M. (Gentile) Fields; two sisters, Jean Harrison and Gertrude "Gert" Fields; and one brother, Benny Fields.
Survivors include a brother, Chet Fields, wife Helen of Erie; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary's Home of Erie Chapel (Reed St. Entrance). Burial will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in McKean.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church, 8880 W. Main St., McKean, PA 16426. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 19, 2019