|
|
Dedicated to the Albion Area Fair
Frederick "Fred" William Van Meter, 79, of Albion, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 19, 1940, in Shelbyville, Ky., a son of the late Ben and Mary (Hack) Van Meter.
He graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1959. Fred was well known for his dedication to the Albion Area Fair for many years, and he was a member of the Albion Moose Club. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working on dune buggies. Fred loved his grandkids and spending time with his family. He was well known for lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Marie Van Meter, and a brother, Ben Van Meter.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan "Sue" (Bible) Van Meter, whom he married on October 18, 1986, two sons, Gary Van Meter and his wife, Maureen, of Lake City, and Rick Taylor of Girard, two daughters, Debra Root and her husband, David, of Erie, and Betty Jo Lyons of Millcreek, and five sisters, Mary Risley and her husband, Art, of Kingsville, Ohio, Aleta Wagoner of North Carolina, Thelma Pirello of West Springfield, Yvonne Merkins of Albion, and Peggy Belew of Indiana. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Tina Marie, Garrett, Morgan, Allyson, Keith, Shelby, Tyler, Patrick, and Tori, three special nephews who were more like sons, Tom Bateman, Ben Van Meter, and Joe Faher, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Fred to the Albion Area Fair. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 11, 2019