Frederick "Fritz" G. Gravatt, age 94, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Home of Erie. He was born in Cooperstown, Pa., on September 13, 1924, a son of the late Frederick S. and Vinnie Miller Gravatt.
Fritz graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 1942 and went on to serve in the United States Navy as a member of the Armed Guard on different Liberty Ships during WWII. He married his wife Rozella "Rose" on June 17, 1954. He spent 32 years at General Electric, working on everything from refrigerator doors to running a turret lathe for the locomotive axles. After work, he spent his 33 years of retirement volunteering. At the Brevillier Retirement Home, he would help decorate the grounds for Christmas and would help drive the van, or wherever needed.
Fritz was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church with his wife since 1966, where he served on various boards and volunteered to help mow the grass, trim the bushes, and cleared the snow. He was a head usher and greeter for many years and ran the sound system.
Well into Fritz's 90s, he was an active member of the East Side YMCA. Fritz loved to help anyone he could and was an active servant of the Lord. His goal was to take care of and outlive his wife Rose, who passed in 2010.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rozella "Rose" Clark Gravatt; his sister, Twila Rugh; his two brothers, William and Clyde Gravatt; his brothers-in-law, Don Rugh and Dan Mong; and his sisters-in-law, Grace and Nancy Gravatt.
Survivors include his sons, Ralph Clark, of Erie, Frederick S. Gravatt and his wife Pamela, of Erie, and Michael Gravatt, of Meadville; his two granddaughters, Sarah Gravatt-Weismiller and her husband Alex and Jenn Gravatt; his two sisters, Joyce Mong and Alice Schiffer and her husband Joe; his brother, Jack Gravatt; and many nieces and nephews.
Philippians 1:21 For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary's Home of Erie, for all the love and care they gave Fred.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and the following morning at Trinity United Methodist Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service there at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 1, 2019