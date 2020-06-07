Frederick H. "Fred" Loomis, age 85, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on September 13, 1934, son of the late Howard Loomis and Mildred Steveson Loomis Knapp.
Fred was a member of the First Assembly of God Church on Oliver Road. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean conflict. Fred was employed by General Electric Co. for 29 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club and GE Retiree's Association. He was also a life member of the VFW North East Post 4789. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Kay F. Nicholson Loomis; one son, David A. Loomis (Joyce) of McKean; one daughter, Tonya R. Wells (John) of Summerville, Pa.; three grandchildren, Crystal C. Loomis, whom he helped to raise, Joey Orsefski and Melissa Orsefski; four great-grandchildren, Jasmin, Micah, Preston, and Joey; and several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by one son, John J. Loomis; two sisters, Eloise McCleanahan, and Mary M. Loomis; and one sister-in-law, Dolores Lewis.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home or to First Assembly of God, 8150 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.