Frederick H. Lasher, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was surrounded by his family and wife Doris of almost 70 years, who never left his side. He was born on September 11, 1928, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Christy) Lasher.
Fred was a 1946 graduate of the Albion High School. Throughout high school he worked various jobs as a paper boy, an usher at Perry Theater, at Swanson's Boat Oar Factory, General Electric, Erie Malleable Steel, and Kennedy's Hardware Store. Post-graduation Fred worked at Rob's Meat Market. For the majority of his working career he worked as a Carmen for the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad along with holding the position of Vice General Chairman of Joint Protective Board Brotherhood Railway Carmen U.S. and Canada, representing 7 Railroads under U.S. Steel. Fred married the love of his life, Doris Rae (Coughlin) Lasher on July 19, 1950 at the former Calvary Evangelical United Brethren Church, now Calvary United Methodist Church in Albion, Pa. They celebrated and were blessed with almost 70 years of marriage. Fred was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church where he served for many years as a Trustee, Building Fund Chairman, and Usher. He also later attended and became a member of the Federated Church in East Springfield, Pa.
Fred retired in 1983 with 37 years of service at the Bessemer & LE Railroad, and always looked forward to and enjoyed attending the Bessemer Picnic every year at Conneaut Lake Park and later years at Waldameer Park. Fred was the Union Chairman and was on the board over seven railroads across United States and Canada, from 1967 through 1983. He attended many conventions during his time in office, and traveled to Miami, Florida, Kansas City, Missouri (twice), San Francisco, California, and Buffalo, New York to name a few. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Doris, and his family, and touring and visiting many sites along the way.
After retirement, Fred enjoyed staying active serving on Albion Borough Council for 12 years, and was a member of the Zoning Board. Fred also was the Republican Committeeman for many years, and was the Judge of Election and worked many years on Election days at the Albion Borough Polling Site. Fred enjoyed spending time with his wife, Doris, taking Ballroom Dancing Lessons, Silver Sneakers at the Edinboro YMCA, meeting friends for dinner, and traveling to Ocean City, New Jersey, Hilton Head, South Carolina, and Florida.
Fred always enjoyed working outside in the yard, and taking care of his cars, and his Harley Davidson he had back in his 20s. His children especially liked the picture of him with his motorcycle, in his black leather jacket, slicked back hair, and called him "the Fonz." He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always worked hard to support his family.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Doris Warner, and four brothers: Earl (3 months old), Edward, Howard, Willard, and a granddaughter, Melisa Ann Albert.
Fred is survived by his wife Doris, and his five children, Kathryn Rae Albert and her husband, Michael, Larry Dale Lasher and his wife, Faith, Lisa Ann Daugherty and her husband, Gary, Karen Kay Duncan and her husband, Scott, Kendra Sue Durfee and her husband, Scott.
He is survived by eight grandchildren, Rev. Michelle Rae (Albert) Perkins and her husband, Rev. Robert, Misha Kristyne (Albert) Blood and her husband, Jason, Mara Kathryn (Albert) Coughlin and her husband, Michael, Tammy Renae Lasher and her husband, Michael, Brendan James Daugherty and his wife, Christine, Katarina Kay (Warhola) Johannesmeyer and her husband, Ryan, Karisa Sue (Durfee) King, and Kyler Scott Lasher Durfee. He is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren, Raelle and Rayden, Jayce and Jenson, Jaelyn, Jackson, Jacey, Mikalah and Meila, Halie and Talon, Isla and Charles, and Jedidiah and Kaleb.
Fred is also survived by three brothers, Russell Lasher and his wife, Pat, Raymond Lasher and his wife Barbara, and James Lasher and his wife, Linda. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held by the family. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery.
The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a church of one's choosing.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.