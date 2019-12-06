|
Frederick J. Roehm, 83, of Erie, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on March 15, 1936, a son of the late Jerome and Sarah Moser Roehm.
Fred graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1955. He was a manager for 22 years at Erie Coca-Cola, 22 years at Gannon University, and later worked for the Neighborhood Art House. Fred was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and enjoyed working on cars. He was known to many as the "Candy Man."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Fuches Roehm; his sister, Martha Rose Mennini; and his brother, Chester Michael Roehm.
Survivors include his three sons, Jerome Roehm and his wife, Shay, of California, Scott Roehm and his wife, Tamara, of Erie, and Craig Roehm and his wife, Deanne, of Erie; three grandchildren, Christie Wood and her husband, Shane, Natasha Roehm, and Lauren Wright and her husband, Justin; five great-grandchildren, Izabella, Roehman, Harlan, Vivian, and Naomi; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nursing staff in the ICU at St. Vincent Hospital for all the love and care they gave Fred.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Erie city Mission - 1017 French Street, P.O. Box 407, Erie PA 16512-0407, or to the Inner-City Neighborhood Art House - 201 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2019