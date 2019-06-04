Frederick John Dash, III, 57, of Erie, Pa., passed away June 1, 2019. He was born October 14, 1961, the first born son of Frederick John Dash Jr. and Nancy DeCosta Dash.



Fred was a kind and loving man with a heart of gold. He had a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room and lift your troubles away, leaving us all better off having known and loved him.



Fred was a talented artist and dedicated craftsman who took pride in his work. He enjoyed fishing, boating, drawing, and spending time with his family and friends.



In addition to his loving parents, Fred is survived by siblings, Trina (Vic), Alan (Renata), Becky (James), Dana (Tina), Jennifer, and Renee (Jeremy); several nieces and nephews; and his very best friend and companion, Janet McIntyre.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 3:00 p.m. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



