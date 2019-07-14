|
|
Frederick J. Deutsch, age 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at the Sarah Reed Senior Living, on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1926, the son of the late Ferdinand and Helen Simmons Deutsch.
He was a lifelong Erie resident and graduated from East High School and attended Purdue University for a teaching degree for Plumbers and Steamfitters Apprenticeship School.
He was an Army Veteran of WWII and served in the U.S. and the Philippines.
He retired in 1988 from the Wm. T. Spaeder Co. after 42 years in the plumbing and heating trades.
Since retiring, he enjoyed woodworking projects and he loved traveling to Bradenton, Fla. for the winters and to Texas to see family.
He was active in the Weis Library United Methodist Church, where he was past President of the EUM Men. He loved music and was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, and he directed several musical groups, including: Kings Kids, JoyfulNoise, Agape Singers, and A Touch of Love. These groups traveled throughout the area spreading God's love.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Elizabeth "Betty" Deutsch Gowen, Ruth Deutsch Gray, and one brother Jack Deutsch.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Hazel Hammer Deutsch, daughter Sheryl Deutsch Smith (Larry) of Flower Mound, Texas, three grandchildren Michael Smith (Kimberly) of Erie, Kelly Smith Whitney (Geoffrey) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Janet Smith Steuart (Andrew) of Beaverdam, Va., great grandchildren Kory Smith (Sandra), Kristen Smith, Maxwell, Samuel, Jackson, and Benjamin Whitney, Alyssa, Abigail, Alexander, and Aaron Steuart and great-great-grandchildren Kayden, Corynne and Jake.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and are invited to the Sarah Reed Senior Living, 227 West 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16502, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. for a Funeral Service.
Private interment will be at Weis Library Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Reed Senior Living or to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019