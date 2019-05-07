|
Frederick Langston Brown, 82, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. He was born in Blooming Valley, Pa., on February 10, 1937, to the late Thomas and Hester (Williams) Brown.
Frederick, affectionately known as "PO Fred," was raised Catholic and attended Shiloh Baptist Church. He drove semi trucks for McFeely Trucking Co., and later retired from G.E. after 37 years of service.
Frederick was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavs fan, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, cooking and hunting. Fred and his wife Margaret promoted various blues shows and entertainment throughout the Erie area. He also volunteered in the upkeep of Little League baseball fields.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Hamilton Brown; a daughter, Marjorie Hamilton Stewart; two grandsons, William and Demetrius Stewart; three sisters, (twin sisters) Ruby Brown Powell and Ruth Brown, and Winnie Brown Martin; and three brothers, David Jouney, Edwin and Thomas Brown Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Benny Ruth Hill-Mims (William), of Erie; one son, Purcell O. Hamilton (Lucy), of Tracy, California; a special niece, Patricia Brown; and a host of grands, great-grands, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family for a graveside ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 E. Lake Rd., Erie, Pa., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Mock eulogizing and Rev. D. Johnson officiating. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019