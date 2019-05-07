Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Langston Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick Langston Brown, 82, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. He was born in Blooming Valley, Pa., on February 10, 1937, to the late Thomas and Hester (Williams) Brown.

Frederick, affectionately known as "PO Fred," was raised Catholic and attended Shiloh Baptist Church. He drove semi trucks for McFeely Trucking Co., and later retired from G.E. after 37 years of service.

Frederick was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavs fan, and enjoyed fishing, traveling, cooking and hunting. Fred and his wife Margaret promoted various blues shows and entertainment throughout the Erie area. He also volunteered in the upkeep of Little League baseball fields.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Margaret Hamilton Brown; a daughter, Marjorie Hamilton Stewart; two grandsons, William and Demetrius Stewart; three sisters, (twin sisters) Ruby Brown Powell and Ruth Brown, and Winnie Brown Martin; and three brothers, David Jouney, Edwin and Thomas Brown Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Benny Ruth Hill-Mims (William), of Erie; one son, Purcell O. Hamilton (Lucy), of Tracy, California; a special niece, Patricia Brown; and a host of grands, great-grands, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family for a graveside ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 E. Lake Rd., Erie, Pa., on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Charles E. Mock eulogizing and Rev. D. Johnson officiating. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now