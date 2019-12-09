|
Frederick M. (Fred) Cunningham, Sr., 80, of Conneaut Lake, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Paul's in Greenville.
He was born June 21, 1939 in Columbus, Ga., a son of Benjamin L. and Katielee Carroll Cunningham.
He married Joanne Saulsbery on November 12, 1966.
Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for three years and subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for 30 years. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, served at Quantico, Va., Honolulu, Hawaii, and as Executive Officer at Aberdeen, Md. He retired January 1, 1993 as Lieutenant Colonel.
Fred received an Associate's Degree in business. Following his military service, he worked as a security consultant for Meadville Medical Center and later as director of the Crawford County Department of Veterans Affairs for 15 years.
Fred was a member of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church. He was also a member of Masonic Pine Lodge 498, Linesville, Crawford County Shrine Club, Zem Zem Shrine Temple, Erie, where he served as Potentate in 2008, life-member of VFW Post 462, Linesville, American Legion Post 587, Conneaut Lake, Meadville Elks Lodge 219, social member of Conneaut Lake VFD Station 3, where he formerly directed the bingo. He was also an avid golfer.
Survivors, in addition to his loving wife Joanne, include a son, Fred Cunningham, Jr. (Bonta) of Suffolk, Va.; a daughter, Katie Cunningham of Shiremanstown, two grandchildren, Joshua Bulls and Marisa Cunningham; a sister, Nancy Stansbury (Albert) of Texas City, Texas; and three nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Ford.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 11th from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, 12422 Conneaut Lake Road, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. and a Shriner's service to follow.
The funeral service will be Thursday, December 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. David E. Carter officiating and military honors provided by VFW Post 2006.
Memorials may be made to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505; www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
