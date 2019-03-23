|
Frederick Paul Peskorski Sr., age 67, of Harborcreek, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 29, 1951, son of the late John and Loretta Peskorski.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Rose; his children, Fred Jr. (Dawn), and Heather Walters (Josh); four grandchildren, Devyn, Christian, Spencer, and Mason; his siblings, Maryann Blauser (Bud), John Peskorski, and Bob Peskorski (Linda); and his loyal canine companions, Grunt and Boomer.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Peskorski; and his sister-in-law, Dolores Peskorski.
Fred served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a proud Vietnam veteran, who performed his duty as Crash Fire Rescue in DeNang. He was a retired GE welder/fabricator, who took pride in doing things himself, both around the house and on his cars. There are few people who know more about NASCAR, as he was an avid fan for most of his life and could be found watching races every weekend. He especially admired Dale Earnhardt Senior and enjoyed sharing a birthday with him.
Fred enjoyed working in the yard and watching The Price Is Right. "You always know where you stand," is often uttered when speaking of Fred. He was a straightforward person who wore his feelings on his sleeve. He embraced the grumpy old man persona, but had a generous streak and a mischievous sense of humor. He could make you feel very special with a look, smile, or a laugh. Fred will be dearly missed my many. Semper Fi
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Military honors will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2019