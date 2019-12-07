|
Frederick Stephen Schenker, age 78, of Gettysburg, Pa., succumbed to an extended battle with lung disease caused by Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam at Penn State Hershey Medical Center on December 5th, 2019.
Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years Rosalie (Lastowski), son Mark of South Riding, Va., son Brian of Frederick, Md., and his wife, Chervelle, grandchildren Aidan, Ashlyn, Addison, and Aaron, extended family Alex and MaryAnn Mabrey of Denver, Colo. and Houston, Texas, along with many other extended family. He was a loving grandfather, a role model to his sons and a fiercely devoted husband to his wife Rosalie.
Fred was a soldier for life and a decorated career Army officer rising to the rank of Lt Colonel after 23 years of service including a tour of combat duty in Vietnam, serving as a nuclear weapons officer in Turkey, an Executive Officer in Germany, instructor at the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Va. and a jungle warfare instructor and interpreter in Panama. Fred ended his Army career proudly serving at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. where he retired to civilian life in 1983.
Born in Erie, Pa., Fred was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and followed the team closely and with great enthusiasm his whole life. Having had a boat as a teenager on Lake Erie, he was a lifelong waterman and enjoyed waterskiing and fishing from his dock and his boat at his home in Gettysburg, Pa. with his friends, sons, father and grandchildren. In later years, he enjoyed going with family members, son Brian and wife Rosalie to see his son Mark perform in concert in his bands, national touring act KIX and RUSH tribute band Sun Dogs. He especially loved visiting and going to lunch with his son, Brian, and four grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching movies and enjoyed a wide variety of genres, being particularly drawn to movies involving portrayals of men and women serving in the military. Fred was proud of his military service and took great pride and comfort knowing he would eventually be interred at Arlington National Cemetery upon his death.
Special thanks to the doctors, surgeons and nurses at Penn State Hershey Medical and Cancer Center in Hershey, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (Cserney), his father Frederick and his younger brother David, who also died of cancer from Agent Orange exposure while in Vietnam.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover, St., Gettysburg, Pa. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg PA 17325. Fred will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery sometime in the spring as the burial schedule dictates. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to the , 1117 Country Club Lane, Camp Hill PA 17011.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019