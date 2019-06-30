|
Frederick Steven Mealey (Fred/Big Man), loved unconditionally, born August 4th, 1955 in Washington D.C., went to be with the Lord June 23rd, 2019.
He was a source of joy, the center of our world and a cornerstone that we could root our hearts into. He loved hard and he loved perfectly. We remember his kisses, his hugs, the way he clapped and rubbed his hands together while laughing when he was excited. He kept a calendar with everyone's birthday and would remind us exactly when ours was approaching.
He loved to talk to Jesus and sing praise and worship songs while playing his maracas, and using sign language which he would do for hours. He would underline 10-14 bibles a year, Genesis to Revelation and write JESUS, GOD and LORD in all of them. He would entertain anyone who was near him and wouldn't stop until he made them laugh.
Fred was always the life of the party, especially in his bowling league, and on his team the HERD. Fred loved everybody, especially his Buffalo Bills, and no one could hold a candle to his love for War of Ages. Something else about Fred was that he had Down Syndrome. He taught our family many things, but most of all he taught us how to love like Jesus. He showed us how to walk in perfect love in its most natural and practical form. He functioned under a banner of kindness, goodness, gentleness, compassion, forgiveness and selflessness. Fred had superpowers too. He had the ability to look past the exterior chaos of a person and see right to the heart. Joy followed in Fred's wake and everyone knew it.
Fred's legacy taught us how to look beyond the storms and love better. The world is filled with people who need unconditional selfless love and Fred loved flawlessly. Fred is free without pain or fear, in the arms of the Lord alongside his Mom and Dad and if he could speak to us, I believe it would sound something like this: "Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, I'm following the path God laid for me. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift your heart and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free." We love you Big Man rest in peace.
Your Loving Family, Robert (Bob) and Lisa (His Girl), Mealey, Tiberius his best friend, Susan (Baby Girl) Hamp, Ted, Carolyn, and Alison Mealey, Jennifer Ann, Selena (Malina), Tony, Leroy (Memo), Erin, Alex (Big Al), Natalie, Davonalee (Bona), Neil, Teddy Rae, Trebor (Big Guy), Thysson, Scarlet, Nevaeh, Caroline, Tristen, Troy, Skyler, Tyrus, Matthew Bergquist and Family, Alicia, Mark, TJ, Leroy Jr., HERD Team mates: Stephen, Chris, and Tim, and many more.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019