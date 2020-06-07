Fredrick "Rick" A. Foster, 70, of Summit, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in North East, Pa., on December 17, 1949, a son of the late Lewis and Doris Eschenbach Foster.
Rick owned Foster's Garage in Little Hope, Pa. for many years and most recently worked at GetGo in Erie. He attended East Erie Assembly of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Maynard and Linda Mellors; and one brother, Thomas Foster.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Susan Allen Foster; one stepdaughter, April Dolby and her husband, Larry, of Pittsburgh; one stepson, James Allen and his wife, Maria, of Georgia; further survived by one sister, Kathryn Foster of Erie; two brothers, David Foster and his wife, Rose, of North East and Charles Foster and his wife, Lucila, of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a future date and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Rick owned Foster's Garage in Little Hope, Pa. for many years and most recently worked at GetGo in Erie. He attended East Erie Assembly of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Maynard and Linda Mellors; and one brother, Thomas Foster.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Susan Allen Foster; one stepdaughter, April Dolby and her husband, Larry, of Pittsburgh; one stepson, James Allen and his wife, Maria, of Georgia; further survived by one sister, Kathryn Foster of Erie; two brothers, David Foster and his wife, Rose, of North East and Charles Foster and his wife, Lucila, of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a future date and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.