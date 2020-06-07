Fredrick Rick A. Foster
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fredrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick "Rick" A. Foster, 70, of Summit, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. He was born in North East, Pa., on December 17, 1949, a son of the late Lewis and Doris Eschenbach Foster.

Rick owned Foster's Garage in Little Hope, Pa. for many years and most recently worked at GetGo in Erie. He attended East Erie Assembly of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Gail Maynard and Linda Mellors; and one brother, Thomas Foster.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Susan Allen Foster; one stepdaughter, April Dolby and her husband, Larry, of Pittsburgh; one stepson, James Allen and his wife, Maria, of Georgia; further survived by one sister, Kathryn Foster of Erie; two brothers, David Foster and his wife, Rose, of North East and Charles Foster and his wife, Lucila, of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at a future date and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
To my brother, I will miss our dinners, with you and Sue and me. I will miss our visits. But most of all I will miss you more than you ever will know. But I still have good memories I of you. Again I will miss you and remember I love you. Until we all meet again say hello to the family for me. Your sister now and always Kathy.
Kathryn Foster
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved