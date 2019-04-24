|
Freya K. DiNunzio, age 4, of Girard, died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family, following a life long illness.
She was born in Erie on January 9, 2015, a daughter of Damion and Victoria (Britt) DiNunzio of Girard.
Her condition was known as Ohtahara Syndrome, where uncontrollable seizures occur frequently. Although afflicted with this syndrome, Freya continued to giggle and smile all the time. She adored her siblings and watching all of the family activities on a daily basis.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Nelson and Rose Fiesler and Jean Jones, also her paternal grandfather, Mark DiNunzio.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Kathy A. Britt of Girard; a sister, Aurora N. DiNunzio; two brothers, Desmond A. DiNunzio and Vincent J. DiNunzio also an aunt, Nicole K. Britt.
Services were held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1001 State St., #502, Erie, PA 16501, or to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, Central Plant, 4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 24, 2019