Friedrich Grumbach
1942 - 2020
Friedrich Grumbach, age 78, of Lake City, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born in Mistelbach, Austria on April 29, 1942, a son of the late Stefan and Aranka Weiser Grumbach.

He graduated from Cumberland Rhode Island High School and attended the University of Rhode Island before serving his Country in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966 as Military Police at Fort Benning. This is also where he met his wife, Barbara and was married in 1966.

Fred was a member and worked with the Carpenter's Union Local 81 for over 50 years. He enjoyed biking around Presque Isle and gardening, adored his wife and loved his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul and Stephan Grumbach.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Eriksen Grumbach; two sons, Fred, Jr. and Marc Grumbach; two daughters, Cynthia (James) Reynolds and Deborah Grumbach; four grandchildren: Lauren, Samantha, Katie, and Lizzie; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Girard, on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 until the time of service at 7 p.m., with full Military Honors.

Memorial may be made to the local Erie VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
DEC
3
Service
07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
