Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Gabriel Scott David Robison

Gabriel Scott David Robison Obituary
After 50 years of loving and living life on his own terms, Gabriel Scott David Robison peacefully transcended to his next journey on May 18, 2019. Gabriel was surrounded by family and close friends and comforted by his life's passion, music.

An Erie, Pa. native, but a San Franciscan at heart, Gabriel spend over 20 years residing in San Francisco, Calif. and there built a community of close friends, many of which he considered family.

Gabriel was a gifted and accomplished musician and could often be found with guitar in hand, singing and composing original songs. He shared his talent with others as well, mentoring and producing developing artists. He also enjoyed traveling and exploring the earth's natural wonders, visiting several cities and countries around the world during his life.

He found a kindred spirit and longtime life partner in Vicki Sabine Luisi. They shared love, laughter and light for over 15 years.

Gabriel will be deeply missed by his father, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and close family and friends, but they all find comfort in knowing he will be meeting his mother and Sabine, his one true love, on his next journey.

Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019
