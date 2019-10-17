|
|
The world has lost a great human, and heaven has gained a very special soul. Gabriella Ann Wlodarczyk was born on November 23, 1931, and she peacefully passed, surrounded by her loving family, on October 14, 2019.
She is greeted in heaven by her husband, Robert N. Wlodarczyk, grandson, Collin Eisert Wlodarczyk, her best friend and sister, Justine Anderson, in addition to three other sisters and three brothers.
She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched, including her three children, Jacquelyn Mazanowski (Ronald), Gary Wlodarczyk (Mary Kay), and Carol Wlodarczyk, her 11 grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren with the blessing of the 11th great-grandchild due in November. Gabriella, "Gay" was loved by all who knew her.
She always had a smile, loved to make you laugh and offer an embrace. She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church, and was very involved in Mom's Club the moment her children entered school, serving as president over the years. She was a fixture at almost all events, whether organizing, volunteering, or cooking and baking.
Gay worked at Sears full and part time into her 70s. She received many customer service awards over the years, including "Most Outrageous Customer Service" and "Employee of the Year." Knowing her, you would not be surprised.
Family and friends are invited to Gay's visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church, 516 E. 13th St., Erie, PA 16503, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Church.
Arrangements are respectfully entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019