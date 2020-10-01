1/
Gae Lee Sprickman Walters Phinney
1951 - 2020
Gae Lee Sprickman Walters Phinney left us on Monday, September 28, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Benedict Kuby, of Berkeley, California; and three children, Tami Zwek Manley of Houston, Rick Walters of Las Vegas and Shannon Phinney Jenkins also of Las Vegas; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Gae Lee came into this world on June 29, 1951.

Her parents Jeanne Benedict and Robert H. Sprickman met in an office tasked with closing out government contracts after WWII.

Gae Lee leaves two brothers, Robert H. Sprickman II of Erie, and Paul Scott Kuby of San Francisco.

Gae Lee retired from managing the transport of people with special needs for the Citizens Area Transit (CAT) in the Las Vegas area to enjoy her dogs, gardening and grandchildren.

Gae Lee lost her husband Mike Phinney in 2016 to cancer and began her own struggle with cancer that had encompassed the last two years of her life.

Gae Lee made lifelong friends as people recognized her tenacity and good will.

The family is grateful to Theresa Franklin for her friendship and support.

Gae Lee will be buried with her husband Mike Phinney in Boulder City Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 1, 2020.
