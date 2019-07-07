Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Jeffries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Anne Jeffries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Anne Jeffries Obituary
Gail Anne Jeffries, age 59, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly at her residence, Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on September 26, 1959 to the late Tom Jerry Jeffries and Betty McDaniel.

Gail graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, Ohio, before moving to Erie. She was a Home Care Giver, with Loving Hands Homecare Inc. Gail loved to read and was an avid card player with a wicked sense of humor. Gail loved her children and grandchildren, she would write them songs, and always had a useful/useless factoid to share. She was the strongest woman, and a fighter, beating cancer twice.

Gail is survived by her children, Courtney Dyer, Patti Sandlin, and Trevor Jeffries. She is further survived by her significant other, David Bennett, two grandsons, and siblings, Linda Beohk (Jim), and Thomas Jeffries.

Memorials may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2115 W. 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now