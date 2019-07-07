|
|
Gail Anne Jeffries, age 59, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly at her residence, Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on September 26, 1959 to the late Tom Jerry Jeffries and Betty McDaniel.
Gail graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, Ohio, before moving to Erie. She was a Home Care Giver, with Loving Hands Homecare Inc. Gail loved to read and was an avid card player with a wicked sense of humor. Gail loved her children and grandchildren, she would write them songs, and always had a useful/useless factoid to share. She was the strongest woman, and a fighter, beating cancer twice.
Gail is survived by her children, Courtney Dyer, Patti Sandlin, and Trevor Jeffries. She is further survived by her significant other, David Bennett, two grandsons, and siblings, Linda Beohk (Jim), and Thomas Jeffries.
Memorials may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2115 W. 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019