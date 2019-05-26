|
|
Gail W. Getz, age 77, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Stoneham, Mass., on February 28, 1941, a daughter of the late James E. and Nina Madelyn McVane Wilson.
Gail graduated from Fairview High School in 1959 and later graduated from Edinboro University with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught at Elk Valley Elementary School for many years, and during her retirement, she worked at Solvedt Industries, driving van for special needs children.
She was a lifelong member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, a longtime member of the Fairview Area Historical society and was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter of West County. Gail enjoyed bowling, but her biggest joy was her grandchildren and she could be found at many of their local sporting events.
Gail is survived by her husband of 52 years, James S. Getz, a son, Stephen B. Getz (Tina Mikovich) of Springfield and daughter, Erica (Scott) Howder of Locus Grove, Va. and her brother, J. Scott Wilson (Patricia) of Dartmou, Nova Scotia. She is further survived by four grandchildren, Ashtyn, Ethan and Owen Getz and Ryleigh Howder.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 12 noon at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Rd., Fairview.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Presbyterian Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.
Condolences can be sent www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019