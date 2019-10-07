|
|
Gale Bruce Miner, age 98, of Summit Township, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Gale was born on March 24, 1921, in Cohoctah, Mich., the son of the late Roland and Ethel (Pratt) Miner. He graduated from Howell High School and enlisted in the Army Air Corp, where he served as a flight instructor until he was honorably discharged in 1945. He attended Michigan State University and retired from J.C. Penney after thirty years of service.
Gale's faith was very important to him. At the age of 85, he was baptized and converted to Catholicism and was a devout member of All Saints Parish in Waterford. Passionate about music and blessed with a beautiful voice, he played guitar and taught all of his children to sing and play as well. He sang in church choirs for over 30 years and a highlight for Gale was when he traveled to Italy with the Rome Pilgrimage Choir 2001 to sing at the Vatican. Gale was known for his kindness and extended his love and friendship to many beyond his family.
His wife of 53 years, Dorothy, was the love of his life. She passed away on November 20, 2004. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Steinacker (Ken), Majel Seaman (John), and a brother, Stanley Miner (Edith).
Gale is survived by four children, Jeff Miner and his wife, Carolyn, of Boston, Andrea Kinnear and her husband, Bruce, of Waterford, Carla Dunlavey and her husband, John, of Cleveland, and Mark Miner and his wife, Katrina, of Erie; five grandchildren, Greg Kinnear and his wife, Melinda, Steve Kinnear and his wife, Tina, Jonathan Kinnear, Zoe Miner and Amelia Miner and four great-grandchildren, Austin, Katie, Gracie and Tucker, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, on Tuesday, October 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at All Saints Parish, 11264 Route 97N, Waterford, on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1645 West 8th St., Erie PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 7, 2019