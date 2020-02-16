|
|
Gale L. Scott, age 75, of Harborcreek, went to meet the Lord peacefully at home on Friday, February 14, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his wife and family that meant the world to him. A day never went by that he did not talk to or see his "kids", as he called them.
Gale was born in Emlenton, Pa. on November 15, 1944, son of the late Delbert V. and Clara M. Shaw Scott.
He was a 1962 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and was employed by the General Electric Company for 27 years. Gale was part owner of Aqua Land Plus Pet Shop in Harborcreek for seven years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping and travelling the United States.
Gale was a member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church and a life member of the East Side Moose, where he held the Fellowship Degree of Honor. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion at the Carl Neff Post #571.
In addition to his parents, Gale was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Robert Scott. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen (Beardsley) Scott; two daughters, Diane Senger (Brian) of Harborcreek and Darlene Alfieri (Steven) of Wesleyville; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Scott of Erie and Marion Scott of Harborcreek; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home and Crematory Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Township) on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the East Side Moose to do a service at 6 p.m.
Further visitation will be held at South Harborcreek United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Keith McGarvey.
Interment will follow at South Harborcreek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to South Harborcreek United Methodist Church, 7929 McGill Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421 or at www.moosecharities.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020