Gale W. Damon, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born in Pomfret, N.Y. on November 15, 1928, a son of the late Walter G. and Florence J. (Case) Damon.
He graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1947. Gale worked at W.T. Grant Company, Gary Miller Dodge and co-owned Peoples Hardware in Fredonia, N.Y.
He had been a member of Christ United Methodist Church, a life member of the Siebenbuerger Club, and a Master Mason with the Forest Lodge #166 F. & A.M. in Fredonia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives Rose Alice (Loiacono) Damon and Dorothy (Perschka) DeCota Damon, an infant son Kevin W. Damon, foster sister, Pat Reynolds McKnight and step daughter-in-law Susan DeCota.
Gale is survived by his children Shawn Damon, wife Vivian of Alamogordo, N.M. and Starr Wofford, husband Ron of Lampe, Mo.; stepchildren Stephen DeCota of Clarence Center, N.Y. and Dian DeCota Free, husband Rodger of Missoula, Mont., three grandchildren, Kevin Wofford, wife Misty, Edward Wadding, Jr. wife Nadya and Michelle Ray and two step grandchildren, Shawn DeCota and Scott DeCota, as well as three great-grandchildren and a foster brother Gerry Reynolds, wife Ellie.
Services were private with burial in Forest Hills Cemetery in Fredonia, N.Y. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory handled arrangements. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 3, 2019