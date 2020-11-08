1/1
Gary A. "Wiz" Wieczorek
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary A. "Wiz" Wieczorek, 65, of Union City, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, hunting with his brother, Bob, and his dogs, Coal and Boss, on Saturday October 31, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 17, 1955 a son of the late Robert J. and Esther Madura Wieczorek.

Wiz graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School and went on to graduate from Cathedral Prep where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He served in the Unites States Marine Corps and attended Penn State Behrend. He was a carpenter with the Carpenter's Union Local #81 and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He belonged to the American Legion Post 237 in Union City and the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club. Wiz lived for food and loved fishing and hunting, especially coyote. He was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and enjoyed playing the lottery, especially the boat number even though it never came in straight.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Roache, and his sister-in-law, Paula Wieczorek.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Sally Roache Wieczorek; one son, Eric Roache, of Waterford; two daughters, Allie Dempsey and her husband, Jacob, and Carey Wieczorek, all of Erie; four grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Lexus, and Erison; three brothers, David Wieczorek, Bob Wieczorek and his wife, Mary Ann, and Brian Wieczorek and his wife, Karen, all of Erie; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilmer and Joan Roache; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services were private and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved