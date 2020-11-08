Gary A. "Wiz" Wieczorek, 65, of Union City, passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, hunting with his brother, Bob, and his dogs, Coal and Boss, on Saturday October 31, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 17, 1955 a son of the late Robert J. and Esther Madura Wieczorek.
Wiz graduated from St. John the Baptist Catholic School and went on to graduate from Cathedral Prep where he played football, basketball, and baseball. He served in the Unites States Marine Corps and attended Penn State Behrend. He was a carpenter with the Carpenter's Union Local #81 and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. He belonged to the American Legion Post 237 in Union City and the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club. Wiz lived for food and loved fishing and hunting, especially coyote. He was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and enjoyed playing the lottery, especially the boat number even though it never came in straight.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Roache, and his sister-in-law, Paula Wieczorek.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Sally Roache Wieczorek; one son, Eric Roache, of Waterford; two daughters, Allie Dempsey and her husband, Jacob, and Carey Wieczorek, all of Erie; four grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Lexus, and Erison; three brothers, David Wieczorek, Bob Wieczorek and his wife, Mary Ann, and Brian Wieczorek and his wife, Karen, all of Erie; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilmer and Joan Roache; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services were private and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
