Gary A. Young, 71, of Union City, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born on November 30, 1947, in Meadville, a son of Ray R. Young and Florence I. Peterson Young.
He married Barbara J. Shurr on July 31, 1971.
He was a 1965 graduate of Randolph East Mead High School and at 1976 graduate of Grove City College with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
After serving his country during the Vietnam War, Gary retired from the United States Marine Corps, due to combat injuries received at the Battle of Hue during the first days of the Tet Offensive. Gary retired as a decorated veteran awarded Purple Heart with Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal, and Vietnamese Campaign Medal.
He was employed as a teacher with Crawford Central School District until his retirement.
The things he enjoyed most in life were spending the days with his wife, walking his dog, fishing, and reading, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Gary always had a passion to help mentor young students to become productive members of the local community and beyond. This was evident in his devotion to teaching and coaching children in all aspects of life.
Gary was studying with the Jehovah's Witness, and he enjoyed learning about Jehovah.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barb Young of Union City, two sons, Matt Young and his wife Lisa of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Mike Young and his wife Mindy of Union City, and five grandchildren, Skyler and Jake Young, Lucas and Aiden Young, and Kodie Young.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Marc B. Young.
Service will be private and burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Gary's Memory to , 1001 State Street, Suite 502, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 9, 2019