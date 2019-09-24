Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Erie County Memorial Gardens
7880 Edinboro Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary D. Lawrence


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary D. Lawrence Obituary
Gary D. Lawrence, 72, of McKean, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Edinboro Manor, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Erie on September 14, 1947 the son of the late Edward and Ruth Lawrence.

Gary served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He had been an auto mechanic for many years; most recently with Kim's Automotive, in Erie.

Gary is survived by his sister, Darlene (Wayne) Bennett, of Lake City; a nephew, Aaron (Yan) Bennett, and two nieces, Makeala and Zoe Bennett, all of Princeton, N.J.; and long time friend and companion, Beverly Hallett, of McKean.

A service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie PA 16505. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now