Gary D. Lawrence, 72, of McKean, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Edinboro Manor, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Erie on September 14, 1947 the son of the late Edward and Ruth Lawrence.
Gary served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He had been an auto mechanic for many years; most recently with Kim's Automotive, in Erie.
Gary is survived by his sister, Darlene (Wayne) Bennett, of Lake City; a nephew, Aaron (Yan) Bennett, and two nieces, Makeala and Zoe Bennett, all of Princeton, N.J.; and long time friend and companion, Beverly Hallett, of McKean.
A service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 24, 2019