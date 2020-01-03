|
|
Gary Dee Hall, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was the husband of Jane (Clemens) Hall.
Born on October 18, 1938, in Meadville, Pa., he was the son of the late De Mara Willington and Kathryn Elizabeth (Eells) Hall.
Gary was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked as a tool and die mechanic for the Carlisle Engineering Company. He was a Son of the American Legion, active in both the Post 742 in Fairview and 773 Millcreek. He was also a mason. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golf, NASCAR and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed volunteering for Gifts for Kids.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hall is survived by his children Gary Dean Martin (Michelle), Stefanie Young (Gregory), Kimberly Flatt (Dennis), and Brian Fetscher, grandchildren Brendon Hall and Ryon Flatt, and siblings Terry Hall (Karen), Dee Dee Hall (Steve Viking), Vicki Krug (John), and Karen Whalen (the late Thomas), and a nephew Thomas Whalen (Jessica).
Friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie. A brief service will held at 3:30 p.m. The interment will be private.
Contributions may be made in Mr. Hall's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Western PA Chapter, 501 Martindale St., Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or by going to www.jdrf.org.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the wonderful workers at Millcreek Divita who provided wonderful care.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020