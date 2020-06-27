Gary E. Dougan, 85, passed away on June 10, 2020, at the Vitas Hospice Center in Sebring, Fla., with his loving wife at his side. Gary was born on January 2, 1935, in Erie, Pa., to Elmer and Martha (Hazle) Dougan.
In 1953 he graduated from Harbor Creek High School and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps, honorably discharged in 1956 with the rank of Sergeant. Gary started his career in the printing industry 1956 with Dispatch Printing in Erie, Pa., and over the years,, with other companies, increased his duties and responsibilities until his retirement in 2000 from Thomasson Printing in Carrollton, Ga., as Vice President in charge of Printing. He also was on the National Ski Patrol and a certified ski instructor for many years at Peek'n Peak Resort in Clymer, N.Y. Retirement was enjoyed in Lake Placid, Fla., where he enjoyed his four-legged fur babies, watching football, playing cards and eating out. But more than anything else, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife Sharon (Grettler) Dougan, daughter Susan (Andy) Caufman of Perkasie, Pa., and son Gary aka Duffy (Emy) Dougan of Erie, Pa. and stepdaughter Carole Lynn (Kent) Voss of Surprise, Ariz. and one brother Pat Dougan of Cleveland, Ohio. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Norman Dougan of Erie, Pa.
If so desired, memorials maybe made to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 27, 2020.