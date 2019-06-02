|
Gary Eckert, age 74, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Bickford Senior Living in Erie, Pa.
Gary was born in Huntington, Indiana on October 6, 1944. He was the son of the late Richard and Ruth (Holmes) Eckert.
Gary was a caring husband, father and stepfather. For many years Gary was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. His wise counsel and humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Gary was a proud alumnus of Purdue University. The majority of his working years were spent at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, W.Va. and Erie, Pa. After retiring he worked as a consultant for J.L. Nick spending five of those years at the Regional Cancer Center.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carol Eckert, his sons and stepsons, Chad (Barbara) Eckert, Nathan (Dana) Eckert, David (Aimee) Hertwig, Joshua (Elisha) Hertwig and eleven grandchildren, Benjamin, Patrick, Gabriel, Samuel, Tyler, Cloey, Ella, Noah, Grace, Scarlett, and Graham. He is further survived by siblings Richard (Cheryl) Eckert, Steve (Melinda) Eckert, Carol (Michael) Jackson, Cindy (David) Eckert-Curtis and in-laws Michael (Kim) Sorensen and Linda (Richard) Bruno.
A special thank-you is given to the staff at Bickford Remembrance Unit, who lovingly cared for Gary for many years. Also to VNA Hospice team Kathy, Leslie, Rev. Johns, Sherrie and Tony. All of you are God's hands to those you care for.
Friends are invited to meet with family at Christ United Methodist Church 2615 W. 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16506 on Saturday, June 15th from 10:00 a.m. with the service following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be given to the local chapter of the Team Gary, 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
