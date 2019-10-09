|
Gary F. Bessetti, age 73, of Erie, passed away on October 5, 2019.
He was born in Erie, on February 4, 1946, the son of the late Thomas and Virginia Wolf Bessetti.
Gary worked for many years at Ward's Landscaping.
He held the largest heart, the kindest soul, and the hardest work ethic ever known. He will be sorely missed and it will be difficult to live a life without him. He was always there for his children and grandchildren, never hesitating to spend time with his family. The way that he loved all of his grandchildren will never be forgotten.
Along with his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Richard, sisters, Patricia Bessett-Swaney and Pearl Bessetti-Kosiorek, and his sister-in-law, Barb Bessetti.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Jacquelyn Snare DeSanti, his children, Laura Bessetti DeAngelo, Gary Bessetti, Rodney Bessetti, Jeffery Bessetti, Michael Bessetti (Char), Paul Bessetti, and Jamie Bessetti-Story (Ross), stepchildren, Annette McLaughlin (John), Michael DeSanti (Bridget), Tracy DeSanti, Michele Sambuchino (Fiance John Conroe), and Carol Blackmond (Brian Welch), twenty-eight grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren, brothers, Gordon Bessetti (Paula), Ronald Bessetti, Aurthur Bessetti, Gregory Bessetti (Becky), sister, Sandra Bessetti-Lowes (Thomas), brother-in-law, Stanley Kosiorek, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Bessetti.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at West Haven at Lake Erie Park, 6601 Sterrettania Rd., Fairview, PA 16415, at the picnic pavilion at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
