|
|
Gary F. Drapcho, age 63, of Harborcreek, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Born August 8, 1956, in Bellefonte, Pa., Gary was the son of the late Francis G. and Helen R. Berardis Drapcho.
Gary was a graduate of Bellefonte High School and attended Penn State University, for which he harbored a longtime love and passion. His career, starting at WSEE and then evolving to Erie News Now, spanned 36 years. Gary covered U.S. Opens, the Stanley Cup, Super Bowls, the World Series and so much more. If it was a big game and important to the Erie community, he was there. Gary was the benchmark for storytelling and sports journalism in the Erie market. He helped mentor so many young journalists over his time.
Gary was a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Erie, Pa., where he served as a cantor and a member of the choir. He enjoyed cooking, singing, and everything about sports from discussing trivia to playing golf and watching games of all kinds.
Gary's legacy will always be remembered for his sports reporting, deep faith, involvement with his church, and care for his daughters.
Gary is survived by three daughters, Katharine, Kara, and Kymberly Drapcho of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by one sister, Teresa Drapcho Smith of Annapolis, Md.; and two brothers, Richard (Kathy) Drapcho of Leesburg, Va. and James (Roni) Drapcho of Bellefonte, Pa.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services will be private for the family. A special memorial gathering will be held at a future date by the family. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510. Memorial contributions can be made in Gary's memory to St. Patrick's Parish, 130 E. 4th St., Erie, PA 16507.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2020